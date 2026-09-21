SVG strengthens diplomatic reach with appointment of Ambassador-at-Large for Diaspora Affairs

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is taking steps to strengthen its diplomatic reach and connection to the global community

This follows the official appointment of His Excellency Stephen Hermus John as Ambassador-at-Large for Diaspora Affairs.

The certification was signed and sealed by Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Godwin Friday.

Dr. Friday was joined by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Fitzgerald Bramble, Permanent Representative of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to the United Nations Her Excellency, Vynnette Frederick and Consul General Roland Matthews, to mark this milestone for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

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