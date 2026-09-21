Minister Bramble highlights investment opportunities for Vincentians in the diaspora

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs, Hon Fitzgerald Bramble has highlighted areas of possible investment for Vincentians in the Diaspora.

Delivering remarks at Saturday’s Diaspora Outreach in New York, Minister Bramble noted that investment does not have to involve large sums of money.

Saturday’s Forum in New York was held at the Marriott Hotel at the Brooklyn Bridge.

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