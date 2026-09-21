Prime Minister Friday engages Vincentians at New York Diaspora Town Hall

Prime Minister Dr. the Hon Godwin Friday had an opportunity to engage with Vincentians residing in New York, during a Town Hall Meeting held on Sunday with the theme: Home and Abroad: One People, One Vision, One Future.

The event was hosted by the Department of Diaspora Affairs within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs, in collaboration with the Consulate General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in New York.

Addressing the event, Prime Minister Dr. the Hon Godwin Friday assured Vincentians that the Government has a plan to tackle the current economic crisis

Sunday’s Town Hall Meeting was held at the Friends of Crown Heights in Brooklyn New York.

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