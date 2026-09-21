Students at the St. Vincent Grammar School have been challenged to set a standard of excellence for schools across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The charge came from Acting Prime Minister, Major Hon. St. Clair Leacock, as he delivered remarks during the institution’s 118th anniversary Church Service, held this morning at the Wilson Hill New Testament Church.

Minister Leacock urged students to demonstrate discipline, respect, and responsibility, stressing that bullying has no place in a school with such a distinguished legacy.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Hon Laverne King, called on students of the St. Vincent Grammar School to contribute to the institution’s continued development.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related