The Department of Culture says the Preliminary round of this year’s 16th Annual Kingstown Co-operative Credit Union (KCCU) National Dance Festival opened with a bang on the weekend.

Dance Development Officer in the Department of Culture and Co-ordinator of the KCCU National Dance Festival, Juanita Cato says the opening night featured performances from Primary and Secondary Schools as well as Community Groups.

Mrs. Cato says last weekend’s preliminaries, dubbed Culture Clash, was held at the Russell’s Auditorium, and featured traditional dance.

Mrs. Cato said this weekend the performances will continue with the Modern Dance category.

This year’s festival is being held with the theme: Many Moods, Many Moves.

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