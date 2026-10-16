Education Ministry hosts staff health fair at Arnos Vale

Staff members in the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training, Innovation and Digital Transformation and Information benefitted from a range of health checks, during a Health Fair at Arnos Vale on Wednesday,

The initiative provided staff members with access to a number of health services, including blood pressure and blood sugar screenings, eye testing, as well as dental and hearing assessments.

Director of Health and Wellness within the Ministry of Education, Dr. Grace Walters, spoke with the API about the significance of the Health Fair.

Psychologist at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, Dr. Kevan Glasgow highlighted the importance of mental health, and outlined practical steps for managing stress, maintaining emotional well-being and achieving a healthy work-life balance.

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