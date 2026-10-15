Prime Minister Friday highlights key challenges affecting infrastructure project implementation

Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Godwin Friday has outlined some of the issues being discussed at this week’s World Bank meeting.

Speaking during the interview with Television Caribbean, Prime Minister Friday noted that discussions examined common problems affecting project implementation and the experience of Small Island Developing States.

He said the issues discussed included human capacity, and the need for improved co-ordination among various agencies.

The 2026 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group, are being held from October 12 to 18 in Bangkok, Thailand

The Prime Minister is leading this country’s delegation to the meetings

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