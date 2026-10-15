CED offers Free Virtual training to help local entrepreneurs thrive in the digital economy

Local Entrepreneurs are being offered an opportunity benefit from a free virtual training opportunity designed to help them navigate and thrive in the digital economy.

The opportunity is being provided by Centre for Enterprise Development, CED. Officer in Charge at the CED, Keisha Phillips told NBC News that Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSME’s) are being encouraged to register for the workshop.

Miss Phillips outlined some of the topics which the participants will explore during the workshop.

Miss Phillips said the workshop is free of charge, and registration closes this Friday October 16th.

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