PSRU and Department of Culture to host patriotic week of activities

The Public Sector Reform Unit, will be collaborating with the Department of Culture to host a Patriotic Week of Activities, as part of this month’s Independence Anniversary celebrations

The programme will feature a diverse calendar of cultural, educational, recreational, religious and community-based activities, with the national theme, “Hand in Hand, Uplifting Our Nation.”

Speaking with NBC News, Administrative Officer II in the Public Sector Reform Unit, Janiel Frederick, explained that the activities form part of efforts to promote patriotism and national pride among Public Servants and the wider Vincentian community.

Miss Frederick is encouraging public servants to be creative.

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