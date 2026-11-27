Measures to strengthen police accountability, professionalism and public trust, were outlined by Acting Police Commissioner Trevor Bailey,during a General Meeting of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force on Thursday.

During his address, Commissioner Bailey confronted several institutional challenges and outlined measures to strengthen professional standards, accountability and public confidence in law enforcement.

The Acting Commissioner emphasised that respect must govern how officers treat their colleagues, interact with members of the public, handle people’s property and exercise the authority entrusted to them.

Commissioner Bailey warned that the misconduct of an individual officer can undermine the credibility of the entire organisation, stressing that professional standards must extend beyond the performance of official duties to personal conduct and social media activity.

He was particularly direct with supervisors, cautioning against the practice of shielding subordinate officers from accountability or attempting to justify inappropriate conduct.

Commissioner Bailey urged supervisors to identify shortcomings, provide guidance and take corrective action where necessary, reminding them that overlooking misconduct ultimately compromises the development of junior officers and the effectiveness of the organisation.

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