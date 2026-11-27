The UWI Global Campus St. Vincent and the Grenadines celebrated the achievements of 229 graduates at a ceremony Thursday at the Kingstown Methodist Church.

The Recognition of Graduates 2026 marked an important milestone in the educational and professional journey of the graduants.

In her welcome remarks at the ceremony, Head of Site of the UWI Global Campus, Dr. Resa Noel-McBarnette celebrated the successful achievements of the graduates.

Dr. Noel-McBarnette emphasized the importance of the Graduation ceremony.

The Graduation ceremony was presided over by Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Francis Severin and the feature address was delivered by Barrister at Law – Akin John.

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