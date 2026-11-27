The Government is moving forward with its thrust to strengthen communities across St. Vincent and the Grenadines, with seven Community Centres earmarked for rehabilitation

This is according to Minister of Social Welfare and Community Empowerment, Ecclesiastical Affairs and National Heritage, Hon. Shevern John.

Speaking on NBC Radio this week, Minister John said the project is being carried out to address the condition of existing community centres, many of which serve as venues for meetings, and other activities.

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