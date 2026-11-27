Vincentians have been assured that the Government is committed to the lives of citizens throughout the nation.

This commitment was re-affirmed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Disaster Management and Immigration Major the Hon St. Clair Leacock,

Minister Leacock was outlining the achievements of his Ministry over the past year.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, Minister Leacock said the Government is working steadfastly to improve the quality of life for Vincentians.

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