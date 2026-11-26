Agriculture Minister provides update on his ministry’s progress during 2026
Minister of Agriculture, Hon Israel Bruce said the year 2026 was a year of action for agriculture, as he outlined the progress made over the past year.
Delivering a Ministerial statement in Parliament on Tuesday, Minister Bruce described provided an overview of some of the achievements during the period under review.
Minster Bruce said the Ministry Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Transformation has a packed programme planned for 2027.
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