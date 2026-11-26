Police have arrested Delroy Tittle, a 51-year-old Sergeant of Police of Colonarie, who has been charged with six counts of Indecent Assault, following investigations conducted by the Sexual Offences Unit of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

A release from the Police says the charges against Tittle relate to alleged incidents involving two adult female complainants in Stubbs between February and June 2024.

According to the Police, three of the charges stem from offences allegedly committed on February 14, April 17 and April 19, 2024, involving one complainant.

The remaining three charges relate to offences allegedly committed between June 7 and June 12, 2024, involving a second complainant.

The accused, Delroy Tittle appeared before the Family Court on Wednesday, November 25, pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail in the sum of EC$4,000.00. The matters were adjourned to February 22, 2027.

Additionally, the Commissioner of Police has suspended Sergeant Tittle from duty on half pay, effective November 25.

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force says it takes allegations of sexual misconduct seriously, irrespective of the rank or position of the person accused, and remains committed to ensuring that such matters are investigated and dealt with in accordance with the law.

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