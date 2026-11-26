An update on the progress being made with the Acute Referral Hospital Project at Arnos Vale, was provided this week by Minister of Health, Wellness, Environmental Health and Energy, Hon. Daniel Cummings

Minister Cummings was responding to a question from Opposition Senator Honourable Keisal Peters during Tuesday’s sitting of Parliament.

He said over 50-million dollars has been expended so far on the project.

Minister Cummings said a revised completion date and estimated cost for the project will be given, after a number of issues are addressed.

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