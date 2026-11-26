Minister responsible for Social Welfare Hon. Shevern John said the Government is continuing to safeguard the welfare of the nation’s less fortunate and vulnerable persons through a suite of policies and programs.

Speaking on NBC Radio this week, Minister John reflected on the work of her Ministry over the past year, highlighting the work being done to cushion the impact of the current harsh economic times.

Minister John said one of the measures implemented by the Government over the past year was an increase in Public Assistance.

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