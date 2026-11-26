St. Vincent and the Grenadines has secured access to funding, following its participation in the 2026 Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting recently held in Antigua and Barbuda.

This was disclosed by Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Godwin Friday as he responded to a question in Parliament on Tuesday from Opposition Senator, Honourable Carlos James.

The Opposition Senator was seeking to determine what direct funding St. Vincent and the Grenadines secured following the announcement of five hundred million U.S dollars in new commitments across a number of areas.

Prime Minister Friday explained that the financial commitments were pledges made by Foundations and not monies given to member-states.

Prime Minister Friday explained that Commonwealth member countries must now apply and compete for the funds that were committed.

Prime Minister Friday also announced that St. Vincent and the Grenadines is to benefit from funding from the Government of Canada.

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