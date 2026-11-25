As the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines approaches its first anniversary in Office, Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Godwin Friday has pledged his commitment to fulfill the mandate to make a difference in the lives of Vincentians.

Prime Minister Friday assumed office on November 28, 2025, following the New Democratic Party’s victory in the November 27, General Elections.

Reflecting on the Government’s accomplishments over the past year, Prime Minister Friday said the new administration is making progress, despite the challenges being faced.

Prime Minister Friday said the Government will continue to work to improve the lives of the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

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