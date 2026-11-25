The New Democratic Party (NDP) will mark its first anniversary in Government with a Thanksgiving Service on Sunday.

The Thanksgiving Service will be held on Sunday at the NDP Headquarters in Kingstown, with the theme Thus far the Lord has brought us.”

Party Leader and Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Godwin Friday will deliver a Message of Thanksgiving as he reflects on the journey over the past twelve months.

There will also be Praise and Worship and exhortations from Father Ulric Jones; Pastor Recardo Bascombe and Pastor Roy George.

The Thanksgiving Service is scheduled to begin at 3pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, An Anniversary Rally will be held on Saturday at the Arnos Vale Playing Field, featuring addresses by members of the NDP and a review of the administration’s first year in office. There will also be entertainment by several artistes.

Saturday’s Rally is scheduled to begin at 7pm.

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