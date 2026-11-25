The second edition of the Sunday Cruise Village will be hosted by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority this weekend, with the theme “Christmas the Vincy Way”.

The event will kick off the festive season in Kingstown, bringing Vincentians and cruise visitors together for a taste of how Christmas is celebrated in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Families will be able to enjoy live entertainment and activities for all ages, sample local cuisine, and shop for gifts from artisans and vendors.

The Christmas edition also sets the stage for Nine Mornings, the Vincentian tradition that brings families and neighbours together before dawn from 16 to 24 December for music, games and celebrations in communities across the country.

The SVG Tourism Authority is urging residents to bring their families and friends to Heritage Square on Sunday, support local vendors and help give cruise visitors a warm Vincentian Christmas welcome.

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