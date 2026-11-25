An overall deficit of 106.3 million dollars was recorded by Central Government between August and October this year, compared to 145.4 million dollars in the same period last year.

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. Hon. Godwin Friday provided an update on the financial performance of the Central Government in response to a question in Parliament yesterday.

The Prime Minister said this represents an improvement of 39.1 million dollars or 26.9 percent.

Prime Minister Friday also provided an update on Current Expenditure.

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