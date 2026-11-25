The Martin Petroglyph Site at Arglye will be officially opened on Friday.

The development of the site was carried out as part of the Greater Youth Voluntary Engagement (GYVE) Project

Minister responsible for National Heritage, Hon. Shevern John said thirty-seven projects were approved under the GYVE Project.

Speaking on NBC Radio this morning, Minister John said Friday’s event marks an important step in the preservation and promotion of the country’s indigenous heritage.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related