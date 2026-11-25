The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines remains committed to pursuing geothermal energy as it seeks to reduce the country’s dependence on fossil fuels.

Speaking on NBC Radio’s Talk Yuh Talk programme, Minister responsible for Energy, Hon. Daniel Cummings, said geothermal energy remains an important component of the nation’s renewable energy strategy.

Minister Cummings noted that while solar photovoltaic (PV) systems continue to play a critical role in the renewable energy sector, they are fluctuating forms of energy.

Minister Cummings announced that Government is currently receiving technical assistance in identifying an area for geothermal energy supply.

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