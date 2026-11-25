The Banking Amendment Bill was one of three Bills passed during yesterday’s Meeting of Parliament.

The Bill, tabled by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Dr. the Hon Godwin Friday, will provide for the reform of the law on abandoned properties.

Dr. Friday said the measure is part of a wider Eastern Caribbean Currency Union reform aimed at dealing with money and other property left unclaimed in financial institutions for extended periods.

Prime Minister Friday added that the proposed legislation establishes a modern, transparent and accountable framework for the management of dormant funds.

The other bills passed were the Financial Services Authority Amendment Bill and the Income Tax Amendment Bill.

Parliament has been adjourned sine die.

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