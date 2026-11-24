The Ministry of Agriculture, forestry, Fisheries and rural Transformation has recorded several positive developments over the past year aimed at creating greater opportunities for farmers.

Delivering a Ministerial Statement in Parliament this morning Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Israel Bruce, said the Ministry pursued several initiatives focused on strengthening local food production.

Minister Bruce said one of the notable developments during the period was the signing of a data management and production agreement with California-based Quantum Inc.

Parliament will resume at 3pm following the luncheon interval.

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