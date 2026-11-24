The Kingstown Baptist Church Men’s Ministries is preparing to host a National Conference Men, dubbed “The Whole Man”, on Saturday November 28th at the Church.

During the Conference, the participants will be provided with blood sugar and blood pressure checks, food, snacks and beverages, and vouchers for discounts on any lab service.

Speaking with NBC News, co-ordinator of the event, Pastor Andrew Da Silva, said the objective of the conference is to bring men together to focus on their health.

Pastor Da Silva encouraged men across St. Vincent and the Grenadines to attend the event, which will be free of cost.

The conference will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday November 28th at the Church.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related