The ongoing 20th Annual Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Performing Arts Festival has been described as very successful thus far.

The Festival is being held with the theme: Reclaiming Our Legacy.

Drama Development Officer in the Department of Culture Sean Frederick, said this year’s Festival featured a number of innovations

He said some of the highlights included the National Performing Arts Conference, and the National Poetry and Monologue Competition

The Performing Arts Festival will continue this weekend with the Featured Production: Soca Relations, written and directed by Dawson Billingy.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related