St. Vincent and the Grenadines remains vulnerable to the impact of climate change.

The point was made by Environmentalist and Climate Change Specialist, Dr. Reynold Murray, as he delivered the Vincy Day Lecture hosted by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College, with the theme: Our Story, Our Identity, Our Future

Speaking on the topic: Climate Change: A SIDS Perspective, Dr. Murray noted that ninety percent of the country’s infrastructure and economic developments lie on the coastal strip.

He spoke of the threats which climate change presents to coastal infrastructure and economic investments.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College, Veronica Luke, said the theme of the lecture creates an opportunity for the public to contribute to the national conversation.

And Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Community College, Dr. Janelle Allen, said the national conversation on climate change must continue, noting that the College remains committed to advancing discussions on the issue.

The Vincy Day Lecture was held at the Villa Campus of the Community College on November 16.

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