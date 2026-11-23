Minister of National Security, Major Hon St. Clair Leacock has assured Vincentians that the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will continue to implement measures to combat cybercrime.

Minister Leacock gave this commitment, during his address at the opening of a Regional Workshop on National AI Agendas.

Minister Leacock said as technology continues to advance, addressing cybercrime remains an important priority.

Minister Leacock also indicated that tackling cybercrime requires a co-ordinated approach

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