The Centre for Enterprise Development, CED, is giving local Entrepreneurs an opportunity this week to benefit from valuable business training.

The CED is collaborating with the General Employees Co-operative Credit Union (GECCU), to host a one-day workshop for its clients who are owners of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs

This workshop, entitled An Introduction to Recordkeeping, is designed to equip small business owners with essential financial tools and best practices to enhance their business resilience and promote sustainable growth.

The training will be conducted at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown tomorrow at 9:00 a.m.

The CED says the training is a vital step in supporting the development of the local MSME sector.

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