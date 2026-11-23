The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs has recorded progress in advancing St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ International relations.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Fitzgerald Bramble highlighted the gains made on NBC Radio this morning, as the ruling New Democratic Party celebrates one year since being elected to Government in November last year.

Minister Bramble says the Ministry’s performance reflects this country’s focus on diplomacy as an instrument of national development.

Minister Bramble says his Ministry is also focused on taking a more active role in promoting regional co-operation.

And, according to Minister Bramble engagement with Vincentians living overseas also featured prominently over the past year.

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