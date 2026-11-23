The Ministry of Tourism is continuing efforts to revitalize the tourism Industry in the Southern Grenadines.

On Saturday, the Ministry hosted a Public Consultation on Union Island to look at ways to rebuild the sector after the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl.

In her remarks at the Consultation, Chief Executive Officer of the SVG Tourism Authority Shafia London said the Authority has identified three unique selling points as a destination.

Ms. London also outlined the strategic objectives of the project.

The Consultation focused the topic: Declaration of Union Island Forest Reserve – Tourism Development other Issues Impacting Union Island

It was held at the Union Island Secondary School on Saturday.

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