Young people pursuing technical and vocational education and training, TVET, have been challenged to look beyond traditional employment and consider entrepreneurship as a pathway to economic independence and job creation.

The challenge came from Keisha Phillips, Officer in Charge at the Centre for Enterprise Development Inc. (CED), during the CED Youth Business Forum held last Thursday with the theme: From Idea to Reality.

Thirty students from five technical institutions participated in the forum, which was held to encourage young people to transform their technical skills and business ideas into viable enterprises.

Miss Phillips urged the participants not to limit their ambitions to securing employment but to recognise their potential to create opportunities for themselves and others.

Meanwhile, Senior Education Officer responsible for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, TVET, Pearlette Primus-Hannaway, highlighted the importance of integrating entrepreneurship into technical and vocational education.

Participants in the last Thursday’s training session were drawn from the Kingstown Technical, Camden Park Technical, Barrouallie Technical, North Leeward Technical and Georgetown Technical Institutes.

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