Members of the public are being urged to be more careful online as cybercriminals continue to target persons through social media scams, fraud, and other online schemes.

Speaking on radio, Sergeant Syon Shoy, Head of the Information Technology Department and Cyber Crime Unit of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, highlighted the growing threat of cybercrime and cyberbullying.

Sergeant Shoy cyberbullying is prevalent among young adults.

Sergeant Shoy noted that Cyber Bullying is an offense and, since the establishment of the cybercrime unit in 2014, there have been convictions.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related