The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority (SVGTA) has begun a regional and international media blitz to build excitement about Nine Mornings, the unique Vincentian Christmas Festival, and encourage visitors to experience St. Vincent and the Grenadines during the festive season.

Public Relations and Communications Manager at the Tourism Authority, Aviar Charles is conducting interviews with media in Barbados this week, sharing the story of the festival and the experiences awaiting visitors.

Speaking on the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation, CBC’s 98.1 Mornin’ Barbados, Miss Charles explained what is expected during this year’s festival, including a traditional Vincentian breakfast.

And Miss Charles also announced that Nine Mornings will return to Union Island this year.

Public Relations and Communications Manager at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority, Aviar Charles speaking on CBC’s 98.1 Morning Barbados.

The interviews in Barbados are expected to wrap up today.

The Tourism Authority will be taking the campaign to Trinidad and Tobago from November 23-27.

The media blitz highlights Nine Mornings as a distinctive Vincentian Christmas tradition, with early morning gatherings, music, cultural performances and community activities.

It invites regional and international audiences to make SVG their Christmas destination and experience the festival firsthand.

The Barbados outreach also included a promotion with Virgin Atlantic, which services St Vincent and the Grenadines three times a week.

The airline partnered with the SVG Tourism Authority to offer one lucky listener a complimentary flight to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

During the promotional segment on Slam 101.1, caller Tammeka Batson answered both questions correctly and won the flight

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