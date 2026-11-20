A call has been made for stronger legislation to address cyber-related offences in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The call came from Attorney-at-Law, Dr. Rene Baptiste, who recently attended a Conference in Curacao, hosted by Soroptimist International Clubs in Curacao in her capacity as immediate Past President of the Soroptimist International Caribbean Network.

Dr. Baptiste said Soroptimist International of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is preparing to host a domestic violence seminar that will examine the growing connection between cyber-crime and domestic violence, while raising awareness about the social and psychological impacts of online harassment and abuse.

Dr. Baptiste said cyber bullying continues to have a traumatic effect on many young people and should be treated as a serious issue.

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