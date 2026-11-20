St. Vincent and the Grenadines joins the global community in observing Universal Children’s Day Today, with the theme “My Day, My Right, My Future.”

In a message marking the occasion, Minister of the Family, Gender Affairs, Persons with Disabilities Labour and Local Government, Laverne Gibson-Velox, said every child deserves equal opportunities.

Minister Velox also encouraged families, to work together to support the well-being and development of their children.

Universal Children’s Day is observed annually on November 20 to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and children’s welfare.

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