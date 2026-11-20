Minister Gibson-Velox calls for equal opportunities for children on Universal Children’s Day today
St. Vincent and the Grenadines joins the global community in observing Universal Children’s Day Today, with the theme “My Day, My Right, My Future.”
In a message marking the occasion, Minister of the Family, Gender Affairs, Persons with Disabilities Labour and Local Government, Laverne Gibson-Velox, said every child deserves equal opportunities.
Minister Velox also encouraged families, to work together to support the well-being and development of their children.
Universal Children’s Day is observed annually on November 20 to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and children’s welfare.
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