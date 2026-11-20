Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Godwin Friday participated in Garifuna Settlement Day celebrations in Belize on Thursday, as a guest of the Government of Belize, following diplomatic and cultural engagements during the week. .

A release from the Office of the Prime Minister’s Press Secretary says the invitation from Belize’s Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño reflects the enduring relationship between Belize and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Prime Minister Friday and his delegation were welcomed on arrival at the Philip Goldson International Airport, by Ambassador Oscar Arnold, Chief Executive Officer of Belize’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

The welcome marked the start of a programme of diplomatic exchanges and cultural observances celebrating the shared Garifuna heritage.

The diplomatic exchanges included a courtesy by Prime Minister Friday on Her Excellency Dame Froy-la Tzalam, Governor-General of Belize, at Belize House in Belmopan.

The Prime Minister met with representatives of Belize’s National Garifuna Council in Hopkins Village and also engaged with Prime Minister Briceño.

The two leaders discussed the historical and cultural ties between their countries.

The Garifuna Council plays a central role in promoting Garifuna heritage and co-ordinating cultural observances.

Its President, Alex Nolberto, publicly emphasised the historical importance of welcoming a leader from Yurumein and the continuing need to preserve Garifuna language, music and traditions.

Prime Ministers Friday and Briceño also attended the Garifuna Experience Gala in Dangriga, hosted by the National Garifuna Council.

During the celebrations, Prime Minister Friday had a short message for the people of Belize.

The programme brought Garifuna culture to the forefront through traditional music, cuisine and cultural presentations. Their participation was part of the activities leading up to Garifuna Settlement Day and offered an opportunity to recognise the living traditions that continue to connect Garinagu communities with their ancestral roots.

Prime Minister Friday’s wife Ave Friday and the Hon. Shevern John, Minister of Social Welfare, Community Empowerment, Ecclesiastical Affairs and National Heritage, also participated in the activities..

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