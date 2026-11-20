Vincentians and other residents are being advised by the Ministry of Health to take precautions against respiratory illnesses, following three deaths related to Influenza A.

The Ministry said in a release on Thursday that surveillance has identified an increase in laboratory-confirmed cases of Influenza A and COVID-19 during September and October 2026.

The Ministry said, during this period, 174 Influenza-A cases and 50 COVID-19 cases were recorded, representing 91.1 percent of the 191 Influenza-A cases and 86.2 percent of the 58 COVID-19 cases reported so far in 2026.

In November alone, 19 Influenza-A cases and 9 COVID-19 cases were confirmed.

In light of the increased prevalence of respiratory illnesses, the Ministry is encouraging residents to take simple but important steps to reduce the spread of infection.

Persons are advised to stay at home when unwell and keep sick children away from school or daycare. Individuals caring for someone with respiratory symptoms, or those experiencing symptoms themselves, should wear a well-fitting mask when around others, including when seeking medical care.

The Ministry also advised residents to wash their hands regularly with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or bent elbow, and improve ventilation by opening windows and doors where practical.

The Ministry is particularly urging older adults, pregnant women, persons living with chronic illnesses such as diabetes, and those with weakened immune systems to seek medical advice early if symptoms develop.

Parents and caregivers are also advised to seek prompt medical attention for young children, especially those under five years old, who are at greater risk of complications from influenza.

Anyone experiencing difficulty breathing, persistent chest pain, confusion, severe dehydration, or other serious symptoms should seek urgent medical attention. Children who are unusually drowsy, unable to drink fluids, or having difficulty breathing should also receive immediate medical assessment.

The Ministry is encouraging families, schools, and workplaces to support these preventive measures and to follow its official communication platforms for updates and health advisories.

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