Additional security measures are being implemented by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force for the busy Tourism Season.

This assurance has come from Assistant Commissioner of Police, with responsibility for Crime, Brenton Smith.

ACP Smith told NBC News that the Police Force is committed to ensuring the safety and security of both citizens and visitors.

ACP Smith says the protection of Vincentians and visitors alike remains a top priority for the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

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