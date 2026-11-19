French Guiana defeated St. Vincent and the Grenadines 1-nil in Group D at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Jean-Yves Moni-mofou netted the winner for French Guiana in the 24th minute, with a quick turn and finish to score from the center of the box.

Despite the defeat, St. Vincent and the Grenadines finished first in Group D with 15 points and a record of 5 wins, no draws and 1 loss to qualify for the League B Championship and the 2027 Gold Cup, booking a place in the Gold Cup for the first time since 1996.

French Guiana closes out the campaign in second place in the group with 15 points and a 5 win, no draw, 1 loss record.

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