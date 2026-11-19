Vincentians are being urged to take advantage of opportunities to upgrade their skills, in order to meet the changing demands of the workplace.

The advice came from Minister responsible for Energy Hon Daniel Cummings, as delivered remarks at the recent launch of the upgraded Wiremen Licensing System.

Minister Cummings said persons should acquire knowledge that will allow them to remain relevant in the job market.

Minister Cummings added that continuous learning and skills development are essential in order to contribute meaningfully to national development.

The upgraded Wiremen Licensing System is an initiative spearheaded by the Electrical Inspectorate Division in the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Physical Planning

Like this: Like Loading…

Related