Director of the SVG Postal Corporation, Jacqueline Adams Ollivierre says the Corporation is embracing the opportunity for digital transformation at the Post Office.

Mrs. Adams-Ollivierre was speaking on Wednesday following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Postal Corporation (SVG Post) and the Jamaican technology company Yassuh.

She said the Yassuh Platform will ensure that SVG Post transforms the services it offer to the Vincentian community which will ensure greater efficiency and more revenue for the Post Office.

CEO of the Jamaican technology company Yassuh, Andrew Walker said Yassuh will be seeking to work with SVG Post to ensure real transformational benefits for the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

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