Police are continuing their investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of Grajorn John, a 52-year-old resident of Hadley’s Village, whose body was discovered motionless, in Long Piece/Lowmans Windward, yesterday November 18, 2026.

Police Officers responded to the report, and upon arrival, they discovered that the deceased had what appeared to be an injury to the left side of his head.

A medical practitioner pronounced John dead and the scene was subsequently processed.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is urging anyone with information that may assist with this investigation to contact the Major Crime Unit at telephone number 456-1810 or Police Control at 457-1211 ext 4876.

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