A team from the University of the West Indies St. Augustine Campus recently paid a visit to St. Vincent and the Grenadines to encourage prospective students to take advantage of opportunities to pursue studies at the Institution.

The Trinidad and Tobago institution carried out its recruitment drive to attract new students interested in developing their academic qualifications, professional skills and leadership abilities.

Manager of Brand and Student Recruitment Marketing at the University of the West Indies St. Augustine, Nataki Kerr said they were able to meet with fourth and fifth form students at several Secondary Schools.

Ms. Kerr said outside of the wide range of programs available, the university provides support in other areas to the students.

Approximately one hundred Vincentian students are pursuing studies at the University of the West Indies St. Augustine Campus in Trinidad and Tobago.

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