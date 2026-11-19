Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment, and Diaspora Affairs, Hon. Fitzgerald Bramble has distributed tablets to students of the Sion Hill Government and Dorsetshire Hill Government Schools.

The donation was made possible through the generous support of Consul General for St. Vincent and the Grenadines in Northern Ireland, Dr. Christopher Stange.

Addressing the students, Minister Bramble, who is also the Parliamentary Representative for East Kingstown, emphasized the importance of exposing young learners to technology from an early age.

Minister Bramble encouraged the students to use the devices to enhance their education.

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