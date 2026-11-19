The National Development Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Bill 2026 is among eight listed to be dealt with, at a meeting of Parliament scheduled to take place next week.

The Bill is listed to receive its first reading, along with the Income Tax Amendment Bill 2026, the Banking Amendment Bill 2026, and the Financial Services Authority Amendment (No.2) Bill 2026.

Select Committee Reports are expected to be presented on the Financial Services Authority Amendment Bill 2026 and the Legal Profession Bill 2026.

The Order Paper also includes two Bills which have been deferred: the Representation of the People Amendment Bill 2026 and the Constitution of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Amendment Bill 2026.

There are also nine questions listed for oral answers from the Opposition.

Next week’s meeting of Parliament is set to take place on Tuesday 24th November at 10:00am, at the Parliament Building in Glen.

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