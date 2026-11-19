Dravin Peters of the Kingstown Technical Institute, was adjudged overall winner in the TVET Public Speaking Competition held Wednesday at the Methodist Church Hall.

Five persons competed in the event, which was held at the Methodist Church Hall, as part of activities to observe TVET Month.

Shantel Stephens of the Barrouallie Technical Institute took the 2nd spot and Alliyah Anderson of the Campden Park Technical Institute placed 3rd.

The prepared speech category was won by Shantel Stephens of the Barrouallie Technical Institute, while Alliyah Anderson of the Campden Park Technical Institute won both the Impromptu category and the occupational skill pitch segment.

Delivering remarks at the event, Minister of Education, Hon. Phillip Jackson underscored the importance of equipping young people with essential skills.

The other competitors were Nailah Kydd, representing the North Leeward Technical Institute; and Rowena Smith from the Georgetown Technical Institute.

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