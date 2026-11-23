The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has provided an update on the investigation into the death of Melvin Samuel, a 50-year-old resident of Park Hill, whose body was discovered in Kingstown in the vicinity of the Vegetable Market on November 15,2026.

Police say, a post-mortem examination conducted on Wednesday, November 18, determined that Mr. Samuel died as a result of blunt trauma to the head.

The findings now form part of the ongoing investigation as Police continue to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

Police say, anyone with information that may assist investigators is urged to contact:

Major Crime Unit: 456-1810

Police Control: 457-1211 ext. 4876

The Police say all information received will be treated with the strictest confidence.

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